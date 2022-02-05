‘Heroism': Maryland Crossing Guard Saves Student From Oncoming Car

A crossing guard in Cecil County, Maryland, is being hailed as a hero after pushing a young student out of the way of an oncoming car — putting her own life at risk to save the child.

Crossing guard Annette Goodyear, who is also a police officer, was struck and treated at a hospital, according to Cecil County Public Schools and a heart-stopping video of the rescue.

Goodyear was helping a middle school student cross a street Friday morning near North East Middle School, officials said.

Video released by Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger shows the frightening incident.

Goodyear gave a “stop” signal with her hand as a child begins to enter a crosswalk flanked by yellow pedestrian signs, the video shows.

Then, a black sedan comes into frame at a fast rate of speed — on track to hit Goodyear and the child.

Goodyear grabbed the child by the shoulders and pushed her forward, out of the car’s path, video shows.

The video appears to show the front of the car striking Goodyear, who falls onto the ground. The child got up and went to Goodyear’s side as people nearby rushed to help.

Cecil County Public Schools say that Goodyear was taken to a hospital as a precaution and quickly released.

Goodyear went to the student’s home to check on them, school officials said.

Goodyear was wearing an orange rain poncho and the road appears wet, the video shows.

"Gratitude and prayers to Corporal Annette Goodyear from the North East Police Department for her heroism," Executive Hornberger said. “The town of North East is already working on commendations for her bravery and swift action."

There’s no word if the driver will face charges. News4 has reached out to police for further comment.

