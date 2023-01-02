Video Shows Alleged Drunk Driver's Car Launch in Air and Hit Power Line in Crash

Police video shows an alleged drunk driver running off the road at a high speed with the vehicle going airborne, striking a power line and making several flips in Michigan.

The video was released by Michigan's Lansing Police Department on Wednesday. The dashcam video shows the incident that occurred on Dec. 3.

"Sometimes a drunk driving arrest will land right in front of you… literally," police wrote on Twitter.

Police said the driver, who sustained minor injuries, was arrested for driving under the influence.

"This could’ve been a tragic outcome. There is zero excuse to get behind the wheel drunk. Report drunk drivers by calling 911," police added.

Police did not immediately release any more information about the incident.