Video Shows Father Shield Children From Gunfire Inside Bronx Car Dealership

A father is seen on video protecting his children as he shields them from gunfire that erupted at a Bronx car dealership Monday evening.

Video from inside On The Road Auto Group shows the New York City dad and his three young children seated on a blue couch inside the dealership's waiting area just before 7:30 p.m. That's when a man in a dark hoodie walks by the glass door, pulls out a gun and opens fire, video shows.

People inside are sent fleeing for safety, while the startled father grabs his children and pulls them to the ground in an instinctive move, covering them with his body to put himself between them and the danger.

At one point in the video, a bullet pierces the glass right above the huddled family, leaving a cloud of debris just inches from one child's head. As more shattered glass rains down around them, video shows, the 39-year-old father doubles his efforts to protect his youngsters. The dad is seen jumping on top of them again, pushing them back down to the floor — doing all he can to keep them safe, despite one of the bullets striking him in the thigh.

Thanks to his efforts, the children remained unharmed. The dad was taken to Jacobi Hospital, and was listed in stable condition.

The man's aunt and a neighbor both told NBC New York that they were not surprised by the father's bravery, heaping praise on him for how much he loves and does for his kids.

The NYPD said three gunmen were targeting someone doing business inside the Eastchester dealership. Immediately following the shooting, police said two of the shooters ran off, while the third carjacked a customer and sped away.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS, or submit tips online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.