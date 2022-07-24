Video Shows NYC Pedestrian Flung by Car, Robbed Twice Laying on Ground

A jaw-dropping robbery was caught on camera in which police said the victim was stolen from twice by the people responsible for ramming him with a car in the Bronx.

Dramatic video of Saturday morning's hit-and-run robbery shows the 39-year-old man jogging the final steps of a crosswalk and landing on the sidewalk when a black four-door sedan swerves off the roadway and directly into the victim. Police said it happened along East 169th Street around 6:40 a.m.

The force of the car's impact sends the man into the air, flipping before he lands on the sidewalk where he appeared to lay motionless for several moments.

What happens next is almost unbelievable, even after it was caught on tape. The video shows the apparent suspects exit their car, run over to the man's body and steal some of his personal belongings.

Police said the suspects fled the area, but returned and ran to the victim a second time to check his wallets before clearing out for good.

The 39-year-old suffered significant body trauma and was still listed in critical condition on Sunday.

The NYPD released video and surveillance images Sunday morning of three men wanted in connection to the violent hit-and-run robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.