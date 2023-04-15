news

Video Shows Police at the Wrong House Before Fatal Shooting of Homeowner in New Mexico

Robert Dotson was killed after police in Farmington, New Mexico, said he opened the door late April 5 with a handgun. Officer responding to a call were at the wrong address.

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

Farmington, New Mexico, police officers discussed whether they were at the right house moments before the door opened and they fatally shot an armed homeowner, body camera video released Friday appears to show.

The officers were at the wrong address in the April 5 incident that left the homeowner, 52-year-old Robert Dotson, dead, Police Chief Steve Hebbe has said.

Farmington police on Friday released six videos from the encounter — one from each of the three officers who responded as well as slow-motion videos from each — and one video on Facebook with parts of the three. Each video from the officers is around 20 minutes long.

“Once again, we wish to express our condolences to the Dotson family and as your chief of police, I wish to convey how very sorry I am that this tragedy occurred,” Hebbe said in a statement Friday night.

New Mexico State Police are investigating the shooting.

