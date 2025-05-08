Florida

WATCH: Florida man with shotgun climbs through Checkers drive-thru window

The brazen attack lasted less than 30 seconds and happened on Feb. 13 at around 2 a.m. at the fast food restaurant.

By Lena Salzbank and Miguel Santiesteban

NBC Universal, Inc.

Surveillance video shows how a man climbed through the window of a Checkers in North Miami, Florida, shotgun in hand, and allegedly robbed the restaurant as workers hid. 

The brazen attack lasted less than 30 seconds and happened at around 2 a.m. on Feb. 13 at the fast food restaurant on Northwest 37th Avenue. 

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Loubens Moricette, 37, stood before a judge on Wednesday facing charges of armed robbery, burglary, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, and resisting without violence in the crime.

Witnesses said Moricette pointed the gun at a female employee, forcing her to walk away. Video showed how she runs as he hoists himself inside through the window. 

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Moricette allegedly went to the cash register once in the Checkers, and took an unspecified amount of cash before climbing back through the window and into his car.

Another two victims, also employees of the establishment, managed to hide in a back office. Neither were injured. 

Judge Mindy Glazer said Moricette admitted to the crime when he was arrested. 

U.S. & World

Trump administration 6 hours ago

Live updates: Trump announces first post-tariff trade deal with Great Britain

Crime and Courts 35 mins ago

New video shows car resembling Bryan Kohberger's driving around the time of Idaho student murders

He was denied bond and remains at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

This article tagged under:

FloridaCaught on Camera
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us