Video Shows California Police Officer Save Driver From Burning Car

The driver was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries

By NBC Bay Area staff

A San Jose, Calif. police officer on Sunday rescued a man from a burning car, officials said.

Video taken from inside a responding San Jose fire truck showed Officer Pedro Garcia run up to the burning car and drag the man out of the driver's seat. The man was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries, officials said.

"Without hesitation, and even with fire department personnel moments away, the officer did not hesitate to risk his life and pull the man from the burning car," San Jose police wrote on Twitter. "In this job, seconds count and, combined with bravery, can save lives."

The officer was not injured, officials said.

