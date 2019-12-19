caught on camera

Video Shows Speeding Truck Slam Into Florida Airport

The driver was seriously injured and taken to the hospital

Surveillance footage showed a truck slamming into the car rental center at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport early Thursday.

The footage released by the airport showed the white GMC Sierra traveling at a high rate of speed before slamming into the building and crashing into the National Car Rental counter, as a worker who was sipping from a cup moments before ducks for cover.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the incident happened just before 3 a.m. and remains under investigation.

A second camera showed the truck crashing through a wall in a baggage area, leaving a trail of debris before it slammed into the rental counter.

The driver of the truck, identified as 40-year-old Juan Monsivis, was seriously injured and brought to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

