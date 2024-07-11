Florida

United Airlines jet makes unscheduled landing in Florida after passenger bites flight attendant

The passenger was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, Orlando police said in an email Thursday afternoon

By Associated Press

United Airlines Boeing 787-9.
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

 A United Airlines jet from Miami to New Jersey made an unscheduled landing in Orlando, Florida, this week after a passenger became “aggressive and disruptive,” the airline said.

Video aired by WSVN-TV shows a fight between a woman and a flight attendant in the cabin of the aircraft. The cellphone video appears to show a passenger putting her face on the flight attendant’s shoulder during the struggle, and coming away with a piece of his shirt in her mouth.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Air travel 22 hours ago

American Airlines flight aborts take-off after tire issue on runway

Air travel Jul 3

Delta goes pasta-only for thousands of international travelers after ‘spoiled' food forced a flight to divert

United flight 762 was enroute to Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday when it was diverted to Orlando after the passenger became disruptive, authorities said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Our flight attendants worked to de-escalate the situation and protect other customers and after landing in Orlando, law enforcement met the flight, and the passenger was removed,” United said in a statement to NBC Miami.

The passenger was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, Orlando police said in an email Thursday afternoon. No arrest has been made.

About 30 passengers were injured on their way from Madrid, Spain to Montevideo, Uruguay.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Florida
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us