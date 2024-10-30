California

Spectators hit by US Navy parachutist during air show in California

After the incident, the Navy issued a statement, saying it would launch an investigation and that "safety is our number one priority"

A new video taken by one of the two spectators who were struck by a Navy parachutist in San Francisco during Fleet Week was released Wednesday.

The footage, which was shared by the spectators' attorney, shows a member of the Navy Leap Frog parachute team coming down toward the Marina Green landing zone on Oct. 13 but veer off course and strike a mother and her 17-year-old daughter on the ground.

The family's attorney said the mother suffered a concussion and her daughter needed surgery for a fractured pelvis.

"There is no doubt that this is not what this parachutist or the Navy wanted to happen, but regrettably a young woman was injured and was left with a mountain of medical bills," Tanya Gomerman, the family's attorney, said in a statement. "She faces a long, difficult recovery and is unable to handle even the most basic tasks without support from her family. It’s a tragic incident that raises questions about safety protocols and accountability at events involving such high-risk displays."

After the incident, the Navy issued a statement, saying it would launch an investigation and that "safety is our number one priority."

