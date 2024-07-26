Reality TV

Virginia woman featured on MTV's '16 and Pregnant' found dead

Autumn Oxley was on the fifth season of “16 and Pregnant,” which aired in 2014 and followed her pregnancy and the birth of her son, Drake

By Olivia Diaz

Getty Images

Authorities in Virginia are investigating the death of Autumn Oxley, who appeared on the MTV reality show “16 and Pregnant" a decade ago. Oxley, 27, died last weekend in Sandston, about nine miles east of Richmond.

Police said they responded to a medical emergency shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. Oxley was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Authorities are still determining a cause of death, police said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Oxley was on the fifth season of “16 and Pregnant,” which aired in 2014. It followed her pregnancy and the birth of Oxley's son, Drake.

Officials urged people with information to contact Henrico County police.

U.S. & World

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

11-year-old Virginia boy charged with making swatting calls to Florida schools

2024 Paris Olympics 3 hours ago

Migrants and homeless people are cleared out of Paris during the Olympics

Olivia Diaz is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Reality TV
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us