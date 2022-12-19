Health & Wellness

Walgreens, CVS Limit Sales of Children's Medications Amid ‘Tripledemic'

Walgreens attributed the cap to demand and supplier challenges

Walgreens
Getty Images

CVS and Walgreens are limiting how many children’s pain relief medications people can buy at once amid a winter “tripledemic” of respiratory viruses, the companies said Monday.

In a statement, CVS said it is limiting the number of pain relief medications to two. Walgreens customers can buy six over-the-counter pediatric fever reducers, the company said in a statement.

“Due to increased demand and various supplier challenges, over-the-counter pediatric fever reducing products are seeing constraint across the country,” Walgreens said.

The cap applies to products bought online or at the pharmacies, the companies said.

According to the CDC, RSV results in around 58,000 annual hospitalizations and 100 to 300 deaths among children under 5 each year in the U.S.

