Florida man sues Disney World over ‘catastrophic' injuries from water slide

Eugene Strickland visited the park at Walt Disney World Resort on July 31, 2021, and went on the Downhill Double Dipper, a high-speed water ride.

A man is suing Walt Disney Parks, claiming he suffered “catastrophic” injuries after riding a water slide at Blizzard Beach.

The lawsuit was filed in Orange County, Florida, on Thursday by Eugene Strickland, who visited the park at Walt Disney World Resort on July 31, 2021, and went on the Downhill Double Dipper, a high-speed water ride.

Strickland was 334 pounds at the time and exceeded the ride's weight limit of 300 pounds, the lawsuit said.

Strickland "became momentarily airborne as a result of the ride's 'exhilarating speeds' and design, resulting on DISNEY'S inner tube becoming forcibly, suddenly, and unexpectedly dislodged from underneath Plaintiff's body," the lawsuit read.

He sustained "permanent catastrophic" injuries as a result, the lawsuit claimed.

Strickland is accusing Walt Disney World of negligence and argues that Disney had a responsibility to fix the slide's "dangerous conditions."

The suit is seeking $50,000 in damages.

