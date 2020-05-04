‘War Isn’t Won’: New York on Brink of 20k Deaths, Key Shutdown Update Expected This Week

What to Know More than 29,000 tri-state lives have been lost to date. New York state reported its lowest single-day death toll in weeks Sunday (280)

All New York schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday; NJ Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to address his state's schools Monday

Cuomo is expected to provide an update on his "PAUSE" directive this week; it is set to expire May 15 and he has indicated he may allow some parts of the state to reopen while others remain shut down

New York state's total COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below 10,000 for the first time since mid-March Sunday, as new daily hospitalizations dropped below 800 for the first time in weeks. Temporary field hospitals are closing down one after the other, yet another progressive indicator as the region looks toward reopening.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo added another 280 lives to New York's growing death toll Sunday; it was the lowest single-day number in more than a month, but as the governor said, still "tremendously distressing." The state has lost more than 19,000 people, though Cuomo acknowledges the real toll is likely higher.

If New York City's 5,387 probable fatalities were included in the official count, it would be near 25,000. The widely watched IHME, which does incorporate that data in its infection modeling, last projected New York could ultimately lose 24,314 by May 30 to COVID-19. We're already past that point.

New Jersey has reported 7,871 deaths to date, also topping what the IHME last projected the state could ultimately lose to the crisis. Connecticut has lost 2,495 to date. Even without the probables, the tri-state is on the brink of 30,000 deaths and likely will surpass the grim milestone in the next two days.

People were out in force in New York City for the first time in months over the weekend; the 70-degree, sunny weather was a first true test. Most were wearing masks, but more than 50 summonses for social distancing violations were also issued. Three people were arrested.

The numbers are trending down overall. But Cuomo said New Yorkers should not take any false comfort in that: "The war is not won."

This is not necessarily a once-in-a-lifetime crisis, the governor said Sunday. There could be a second wave; the virus could mutate. Studies show there appear to be multiple strains of the novel coronavirus.

Remember, it hit the West Coast first. A recent report from the CDC indicates that was the strain that came from China; California saw far fewer cases and far less death than the Northeast. The CDC report indicates the origins of the virus in New York were European and from elsewhere within the United States; that strain appears to have been more virulent, Cuomo said.

"I would assume there's going to be 'a next time,'" the governor said Sunday.

As local governments look toward reopening, Cuomo says it's right to focus on what they should do differently rather than what they could have done differently. This crisis has provided a glut of painful lessons learned; Cuomo says they can be applied to build New York back better and stronger than it was before.

Going forward, the governor will require all New York hospitals, public and private, to maintain a 90-day supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other key medical supplies at "a rate of use during the worst of this crisis" to ensure the healthcare system is never as threatened as it was earlier this year.

Trying to obtain supplies like gowns and life-saving ventilator machines turned into a rat race among the United States, he said. In a bidding war to save the lives of their people, states ended up paying far above market price for basic needs.

To prevent that from happening in the future, Cuomo and his six Northeast governor allies in New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Delaware announced a new buying consortium Sunday.

They will purchase much needed COVID-19 supplies together instead of competing against one another. This joint effort, Cuomo says, will bring down supply costs and prevent price-gouging.

White House Reopening Guidelines Leave Room for Interpretation

For states considering lifting quarantine measures, the official guidelines propose either a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases within two weeks or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests.

As shown below, when you compare yesterday’s new case count with that of two weeks ago, the number is often lower, simply because the counts fluctuate. The criteria has been criticized by some for being vague, creating the opportunity for any governor to argue the numbers are favorable enough to start reopening.

To mitigate any lapse in distribution, the states hope to partner with suppliers in the Northeast to increase production. They will also, Cuomo says, identify untapped technologies that promise potential for alternative production methods that are more efficient. These efforts will increase the states' market power, bring down prices and ultimately save taxpayers money, Cuomo says.

As it stands, the COVID-19 crisis has dealt an economic blow to the nation and its citizens unlike any in decades. More than 30 million people filed jobless claims in the last six weeks, shattering records. The cost to the American psyche is incalculable; the crisis has cemented a new kind of fear in the public.

Uncertainty looms large. We don't even know how many people are infected. The tri-state area alone has reported more than 472,000 cases to date: 316,415 in New York, 126,744 in New Jersey and 29,287 in Connecticut. But early antibody results indicate the number of cases could actually be up to 10 times higher.

Cuomo says the crisis won't "really" be over until there is a vaccine. More than 70 are in development, but approval could be at least 12 to 18 months out if not longer. Oxford scientists developing a potential vaccine for the coronavirus hope to see a “signal” as to whether their vaccine candidate is working by June.

In the meantime, a recent clinical trial on Remdesivir, Gilead Sciences' top experimental drug, showed promising results. The FDA granted emergency use authorization for the most critically ill patients last week.