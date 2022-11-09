Warren Beatty Accused of Sexually Coercing a Teen Girl in 1973 in New Lawsuit

A Louisiana woman has accused Hollywood legend Warren Beatty of coercing her into a sexual relationship when she was a teenager decades ago.

Kristina Charlotte Hirsch outlined the accusations in a lawsuit filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court that states she was 14 in 1973 when she met the actor on a movie set.

Beatty is not identified by name in the suit, which did include a detailed description of the actor.

The defendant “acted in television and several Hollywood films, including portraying Clyde in ‘Bonnie and Clyde,’ a major box-office success that earned DEFENDANT DOE an Academy Award for Best Actor,” the suit said. “By 1973, DEFENDANT DOE had acquired wealth, stature and power as a result of his career and status as a movie star.”

