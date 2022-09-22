Watch: Aggressive Man Locked in Struggle With Police Officer Tackled by Good Samaritan

An unidentified good Samaritan jumped into action and tackled an aggressive man who was caught in a physical struggle with a police officer in Ohio.

The incident recorded on dashcam video occurred during a traffic stop in Willoughby, Ohio, on Saturday.

The video shows a driver stepping out of a vehicle to get his driver's license. Police officer Stacee Wright then asks the man to step to the side and have a seat on the ground.

"I'm not sitting. I'm not sitting!" the driver yells at Wright as he aggressively points at her, video shows.

"Back off! Put your hands behind your back," Wright says before threatening to use her stun gun on him as they both slightly push each other.

"Put your hands on the f------ vehicle now!" Wright says.

The man does not follow the officer's instructions. Wright shoves him toward his vehicle and a physical struggle ensues.

As they're locked in a scuffle, a different man dressed in a purple sleeveless shirt, purple basketball shorts and, seemingly, slide sandals is seen running across the road before tackling the man. Three other good Samaritans soon step in to help subdue the man already pinned to the ground.

Another officer shows up moments later and puts handcuffs on the man.

The driver, 64-year-old David Koubeck, faces charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, along with speeding and not wearing a seat belt, NBC affiliate WKYC reports.

"I would like to personally thank several great Samaritans and our wonderful community for their quick action and support," Willoughby Police Chief Jim Schultz wrote in a Facebook post. "I am so proud of our community and the tremendous support we receive on a day to day basis. Saturday was another awesome example."

The names of the people who helped officer Wright will not be released.