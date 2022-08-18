On a triple-digit summer day in late July, 6-year-old Jase Monroe was in the front yard of his Burleson home.

To beat the heat, Jase was using a boogie board to slide down a slip-and-slide under a water sprinkler.

During Jase's water-filled fun afternoon, an Amazon delivery driver parked in front of his house to drop off a package.

"Jase is very friendly and outgoing and asked the driver if she wanted a turn," Jase's mom, Dawn, said. "To my surprise, she said 'yes!'"

Jase handed her his boogie board and the delivery driver, fully clothed in her uniform, took a running dive, before gliding along the slippery water slide.

Then she walked up to Jase, gave him a high-five, and handed the board back, then thanked him for helping her cool her off in the North Texas heat.

Dawn offered the driver a towel to dry off as she walked back to her vehicle. But she declined and said the water felt amazing.

"I loved the driver's enthusiasm and energy," said Dawn. "I know she ultimately did it to cool off, but what the driver doesn't know is that she made a little boy's day!"

Jase still looks for the driver whenever he sees an Amazon van.

He has a plan if she ever makes another stop at his house.

"She was very nice," Jase said. "Next time she comes to our house, we should add more soap to the slip-and-slide to make it go faster."

They didn't get her name or her van number, unfortunately.

"I'd love to find her and thank her again," Dawn said. "Her two-minute (unofficial and spur-of-the-moment) break was used to bring smiles to others, and we need more of that in this world."

The Amazon driver, now identified as Blanca Ferrel, contacted NBC DFW after this story aired. We put her in touch with Dawn and Jase. If they reunite, we'll let you know.