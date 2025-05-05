Animals and Wildlife

WATCH: Florida deputy in cowboy hat wrangles gator on high school campus

The gator was "safely relocated to a more suitable environment, far from the classroom," the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said on X.

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

The video was shared by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office on April 24, and shows how deputies were able to trap a gator at Parrish Community High School.

In the edited footage, deputies first lasso the gator and then manage to put a rope around its snout.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Then one deputy in a cowboy hat gets on the animal and lifts its head, so they're able to tape its mouth shut. Someone in the background says, "Y'all make this look like you do this on the regular."

To which a deputy replies: "We do."

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Then, the gator hisses and they say it is clearly "not happy."

Finally, with its legs and arms taped behind its back, the large reptile is hoisted and loaded onto the bed of a truck. A deputy comments that it's "the biggest fight we've had in a while."

The gator was "safely relocated to a more suitable environment, far from the classroom," the sheriff's office said on X.

U.S. & World

Trump administration 10 hours ago

Live updates: Trump to meet with Russian-American ballerina Ksenia Karelina

Trump administration 1 hour ago

How big is Alcatraz? And other facts about the infamous prison Trump wants to reopen

The footage ends with the animal crawling down a ramp and into the water, as a deputy says, "That's pretty amazing."

This article tagged under:

Animals and WildlifeFloridaAnimalsCaught on Camera
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us