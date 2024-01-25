Kane County

Officer delivers dinner order after DoorDash driver arrested: ‘Wanted to make sure you got your food'

"My deputies always follow through," Kane County Sheriff Roh Hain said

It's not necessarily the type of house call police generally makes, but one Illinois officer took it upon himself to complete a food delivery order after the DoorDash driver was arrested before it was dropped off.

In video posted by the Kane County Sheriff's office, Sheriff Ron Hain said an officer completed the order "to ensure no one went hungry" after they arrested a food delivery driver.

"My deputies always follow through," Hain said.

Details on why the driver was arrested weren't immediately released.

The sheriff's office shared Ring camera video showing the officer arriving at a home with a bag of food and handing it to a person inside.

In the video the officer is heard telling the homeowner their driver "got arrested but we wanted to make sure you got your food."

"You guys are amazing," the homewner is heard saying on the video.

