Watch Trump's Private Plane Leave Florida for NYC

Donald Trump announced his widely reported plans to travel from Florida to Trump Tower Monday, ahead of, as he shared on his social media platform, a "believe it or not" appearance in a Manhattan courtroom, where he is expected to be the first sitting or former U.S. president in history to be arraigned on a criminal indictment.
See a live shot of his private plane on the tarmac in Florida above.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York