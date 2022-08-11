El Paso

WATCH: Texas Woman Rescued Moments Before Car Is Swallowed by Sinkhole

Video shows how quick-thinking bystanders and first responders propped up a car that had been swallowed by a sinkhole so that the driver could escape.

By NBC DFW Staff

A Texas woman was rescued from her vehicle after it was swallowed by a surprise sinkhole in El Paso Tuesday evening.

A large water main break caused the pavement to rupture creating the sinkhole which swallowed up the woman's car.

When bystanders and first responders saw the woman inside was trapped they sprang into action and worked together to hold the car above the water so the woman could escape.

Video from Daniel Hernandez showed the car bobbing up and down in the sinkhole after the woman's rescue.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The car was removed and the water main was eventually repaired and eventually, permanent repairs will be made to the roadway.

The El Paso Water Department told Telemundo 48 in El Paso the pipe that filed was more than 70 years old.

