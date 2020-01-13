Watermain Break Floods UWS Streets Near Lincoln Center and Subway Tracks, Disrupting AM Commute

A water mainbreak flooded Upper West Side streets near Lincoln Center Monday morning, disrupting morning commute for residents.

Crews were on the scene on Broadway between 66th and 64th Street after the call came in just before 5 a.m. Aerial images from Chopper 4 shows extensive flooding on the streets with a shallow body of moving water around parked cars.

Due to a water condition, 1, 2 & 3 train service is suspended in Manhattan between 42nd Street and 96th Street in both directions, the MTA said.

Some water could be seen on the 1 train track at 66th Street just before the transit agency announced service suspension.

Water from the Upper West Side watermain break can be seen on the 1 train track at 66th Street. @NYCTSubway says 1, 2 & 3 train service has been suspended between 42nd and 96th. https://t.co/037EzwmNFe pic.twitter.com/66gvqk3IFi — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 13, 2020

The water appeared to be several inches high in some spots. One Twitter user said he had just got to work at the Starbucks on 63rd and Broadway and had to wade through the grimy pond.

Some buildings on the affected streets appeared to have experienced minor flooding.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the watermain break or how long it will be before the issue is resolved.

