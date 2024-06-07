Waystar shares slip in Nasdaq debut after digital health company priced IPO in middle of range

By Ashley Capoot,CNBC

Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
  • Health-care payments company Waystar began trading on the Nasdaq Friday.
  • The stock opened at $21 per share, after the company priced its IPO at $21.50.
  • For the quarter ending March 31, Waystar said it generated revenue of $224.8 million, up 18% from the same period last year.

Waystar shares slid about 3% in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, after the health-care payment software vendor priced its IPO in the middle of the expected range.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The stock opened at $21 per share, below the IPO price of $21.50 per share late Thursday. In May, Waystar said its expected price would be between $20 and $23 per share.

The IPO market has been largely dormant since late 2021, when the extended bull market turned and investors began to worry about a weakening economy. Few technology companies have been willing to take the leap since then to try and go public, and no digital health companies had a public exit in 2023, according to a report from Rock Health.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

But the broader venture-backed tech market may be beginning to thaw. Social media platform Reddit, data center connectivity chip vendor Astera Labs and data software management maker Rubrik have all gone public this year. Health tech company Tempus AI has also issued a preliminary prospectus this year.

Based on Waystar's initial share price, the company's market cap is about $3.5 billion. The stock is trading under the ticker symbol "WAY."

Waystar offers health-care payment and revenue cycle management tools, and facilitates more than 5 billion payment transactions annually, according to its prospectus. The company was formed in 2017 after the health-care payment companies Navicure and ZirMed merged.

U.S. & World

Recalls 3 mins ago

Kia recalls over 460,000 Telluride SUVs due to fire risk

Health & Wellness 3 hours ago

What is 12-3-30? People are losing weight with this walking treadmill workout

"We're excited about the opportunity to be a public company because we think it helps us with awareness, helps us with credibility, helps us improve our capital structure and allows for further investments in areas such as generative AI," Waystar CEO Matt Hawkins told CNBC's "The Exchange" Friday.

For the quarter ending March 31, Waystar generated revenue of $224.8 million, up 18% from $191.1 in the same period last year. Waystar reported a net loss of $15.9 million for the quarter compared to $10.6 million a year ago.

The company said it plans to use the money from the offering to pay off existing debt. JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Barclays are led the offering.

WATCH: Tech IPOs face hurdles

Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us