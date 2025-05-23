Air travel

Weather alert system, runway lights weren't working at San Diego airport before deadly jet crash

An official said the weather alert system at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport was down at the time of the crash due to an unrelated power surge.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The weather alert system and runway lights weren’t working at a foggy San Diego airport where a private jet was planning to land before it crashed.

That’s according to Dan Baker of the National Transportation Safety Board. He said investigators haven’t determined a cause of the crash on Thursday.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

He says the weather alert system at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport was down at the time of the crash due to an unrelated power surge. He says the pilot instead got weather information from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar about four miles north.

The runway lights were also down.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The plane crashed about two miles from the airport.

This is a developing story

This article tagged under:

Air travel
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us