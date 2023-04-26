Food and Drug Administration

Weinstein Wholesale Meats Issues Recall for Raw Ground Beef Burger Products

The raw ground beef patties on recall were produced on March 14, 2023, and have been described to have a white "rubber-like" material enclosed.

By Julia Elbaba

Getty

Weinstein Wholesale Meats is recalling raw ground beef burger products that may have been contaminated with a foreign material, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Approximately 2,122 pounds of raw ground beef burger patties produced on March 14, 2023, are under investigation for pieces of white neoprene found.

The recalled meat has an establishment number "Est. 6987" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Complaints were made nationwide as consumers indicated a white "rubber-like" material in the raw meat during preparation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

While there are no reported adverse reactions to consuming the recalled item, it is advised that those worried about injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider.

Additionally, the FSIS advises those who have the product in their freezer or fridge should immediately throw away or return the item.

This article tagged under:

Food and Drug AdministrationRecalls
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us