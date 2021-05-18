Gaza

‘We're Just Dying': 10-Year-Old Palestinian Girl Pleads for End to Gaza Violence

Days of continuous Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have left more than 200 people dead in the densely populated enclave, according to the Gaza Health Ministry

"I want to let out my anger, out of my body because they're killing people," Nadeen Abed al Lateef told NBC News from the Gaza Strip on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
NBC News

Nadeen Abed al Lateef has witnessed more violence at 10 years of age than most people have in a lifetime, and as Israel and Hamas exchange the most intense rounds of fire since the 2014 war in Gaza, the child has a message for America: “We’re just dying.”

“The American people, stop giving, stop giving weapons to the occupiers,” she told NBC News amid the rubble in the tiny, impoverished Gaza Strip. “That’s the way that you can help us.”

The girl spoke Sunday — the deadliest day yet in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, which controls Gaza and is considered a terrorist organization by Israel and the United States.

“Palestine children are dying in Gaza,” said Nadeen, the second-youngest of six children. “We can't do anything," she added. "We’re just dying.”

In recent days, pressure has been mounting on the United States, Israel’s most important and powerful ally which provides $3.8 billion in military aid to Israel annually, to do more to curb the civilian bloodshed and violence witnessed in the past week.

