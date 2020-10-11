What We Know About the Patriots Starter Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 Sunday

Report: Patriots' starting DT tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The fourth New England Patriots player to test positive for COVID-19 has been identified.

Starting defensive tackle Byron Cowart will be placed on the Patriots' COVID-19/reserve list Sunday afternoon after his positive test, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports.

Cowart will join quarterback Cam Newton, practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray and cornerback Stephon Gilmore on the team's COVID-19/reserve list.

According to Florio, there's speculation Cowart caught the virus from Murray in a defensive line meeting. The Patriots haven't had in-person meetings since Friday, Oct. 2, but the incubation period for COVID-19 can last up to 14 days.

Cowart also traveled to Kansas City last Monday and shared a locker room with Murray and Gilmore, who tested positive early this week. Newton was the first Patriots player to test positive on Oct. 2.

The Patriots' Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos, rescheduled from Sunday to Monday, now has been pushed to Week 6 after Cowart's positive test.