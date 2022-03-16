oil and gas

Here Are the Best and Worst Days to Buy Gas

The national average price of a gallon of gas hit more than $4 this month.

By Whitney Irick

Illustration of a car and a gas pump
Getty Images

There's no doubt — Americans are feeling the pain at the pump.

As of Wednesday, the national average for regular gas was $4.305 a gallon, according to AAA. There's some good news, though. The price of crude oil has gradually fallen from $123 per barrel to below $100.

To put it in perspective, the cost of oil accounts for about half of what drivers pay at the pump.

"This war [Russia's invasion of Ukraine] is roiling an already tight global oil market and making it hard to determine if we are near a peak for pump prices, or if they keep grinding higher. It all depends on the direction of oil prices," AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said in a news release.

What's the cheapest day of the week to buy gas in 2022?

A 2021 study by the travel and navigation app GasBuddy found that Monday offers the lowest average gas price in the majority of the U.S. The first day of the week was also the best day to buy gas according to their 2017, 2018 and 2019 studies.

Their latest study also lists Friday as one of the best-priced days to fill up your tank, probably due to the coronavirus pandemic and people working from home.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Technology

DoorDash Offers Gas Rewards Program for Drivers, Says Customers Won't Bear the Costs

United States

Where You Live Could Be Costing You at the Pump—Here Are the Most and Least Expensive States to Get Gas

What's the worst day of the week to buy gas in 2022?

GasBuddy's 2021 study lists Thursday as the worst day of the week to buy gas in 2022. Thursday topped the list as the most expensive day of the week in 28 states, followed by Wednesday.

What's the most common time to purchase gas?

Evenings are the most common time to purchase gas in most U.S. states, according to GasBuddy data.

People in 24 states, including California and Florida, most frequently purchase gasoline between 5-6 p.m. Another 23 states, like Alabama, Arizona and Oregon purchased fuel most frequently between 4-5 p.m.

Overall, filling up on Monday or Friday is the best way to save money and avoid those dreaded gas station lines.

u003ca href=u0022https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/business/money-report/gas-prices-are-at-their-highest-since-2008-heres-how-to-find-the-cheapest-pump-near-you/2842219/u0022u003eFind the cheapest gas near youu003c/au003e.

This article tagged under:

oil and gasgas prices
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us