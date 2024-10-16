Holidays

When should you ship your 2024 holiday gifts? USPS releases deadlines

Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa all fall much closer together for 2024

By Francie Swidler

File photo provided by the United States Postal Service

Feel that chill in the air?

It means the winter holidays are approaching, and the United States Postal Service has already released its domestic holiday shipping deadlines and dates for 2024. And this year, some of the biggest holidays are back-to-back.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The first day of Hanukkah for 2024 falls at sundown on Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, and the first day of Kwanzaa falls on Thursday, Dec. 26.

"The earlier you send, the better," the USPS said in a post.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

In order for expected delivery before Dec. 25, the USPS recommends sending packages via ground service or First-Class mail by Dec. 18. Priority mail packages should be sent before Dec. 19, and Priority Mail Express Service packages should be sent by Dec. 21, the USPS said.

For packages shipped to Alaska and Hawaii, those days are slightly altered, the USPS said, with shipping dates for ground service beginning Dec. 16.

Dates and timetables for packages shipped internationally are even earlier, the USPS said, some beginning early in December. A full list of holiday shipping dates and deadlines for international mail can be found here.

U.S. & World

Arizona 8 mins ago

Video of Phoenix police using a Taser and punching deaf man with cerebral palsy under scrutiny

Astronomy 60 mins ago

October's supermoon pairs with a once-in-a-lifetime comet for rare nighttime spectacle

According to a release, the Postal Service will increase daily processing capacity to approximately 60 million ahead of the the 2024 peak holiday season. It also plans to hire 7,400 seasonal staff and has made a number of upgrades in its fleet, shipping services and technology.

This article tagged under:

Holidays
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us