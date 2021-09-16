When Will Tom Brady Retire? Bucs QB Wants to Play to Age 50

When will Tom Brady retire? Bucs QB sets a new lofty goal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tom Brady's last game at Gillette Stadium when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots in Week 3 should be quite the spectacle.

But what if that's not his last game in Foxboro?

The 44-year-old quarterback has said in years past he wants to play to age 45, which would mean retiring after the 2022 season. But during Thursday's episode of "Tommy and Gronky," a video series produced by the Bucs, teammate Rob Gronkowski asked Brady if he thinks he can play until 50 years old.

"I mean, I don't find it so difficult," Brady responded. "Plus, Florida, it's kind of a retiree state. So I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement. I think I can. I think it's a yes."

🚨 TOMMY & GRONKY IS BACK 🚨@TomBrady and @RobGronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions...



Full episode ➡️ https://t.co/NjmQVZsEFu pic.twitter.com/kw2ME7yKSx — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 16, 2021

Looking forward to seeing Brady in the 2027 Super Bowl.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion suggested as recently as this June that playing until 50 was unrealistic. Just before the season began, though, Brady said he hopes to stay in Tampa Bay for "many years," and after his performance in the Bucs' season opener -- 379 passing yards and four touchdowns in a win over the Dallas Cowboys -- we can't blame him for moving the goalposts.

Brady's philosophy is to continue playing until he's no longer a "championship-level quarterback," and considering how long Brady has lasted past his supposed expiration date, we're not ruling out the Bucs being contenders for several more years.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Mac Jones and the Tom Brady shadow | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

TB12 needs four more years to pass George Blanda (48 years old) as the oldest quarterback to play in the NFL. As Gronk joked in the episode, the only person who might prevent Brady from hitting that milestone might be his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

"There's a little spin to that question. I think it's, 'Will Gisele let Tom play until 50?'" Gronkowski said.

"That is of course no, that answer," Brady responded. "I'm just kidding. I'm sorry, babe. I love you. You'd let me do anything as long as I'm happy."

Brady certainly seems happy with his situation in Tampa Bay, where the Bucs are favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady brought a few one-liners to the White House as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl victory with President Joe Biden.