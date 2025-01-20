Where are the Bidens headed after the inauguration?

Donald Trump is officially the 47th president of the United States, so where does the 46th president (see: Joe Biden) go now?
First, there's a traditional send-off ceremony on the east front of the U.S. Capitol where the outgoing president and first lady leave Washington for one final trip on Marine One or Nighthawk 46. That journey includes a flyover of the capital city.
From there, the former president will be flown to Joint Base Andrews to board a presidential aircraft, that is part of the Air Force One fleet, but since he is no longer the president, will be termed "Special Air Mission."
The ceremony was started when Gerald Ford left office in 1977. Previously, the president would leave Washington by train.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
Where will Joe Biden live after leaving the White House?
Joe and Jill Biden plan to travel from the inaugural to central California for personal time as they move out of the White House, three administration officials told NBC News.
U.S. & World
Senior White House correspondent Kelly O'Donnell reports the Bidens will travel by presidential aircraft to California to spend time in Santa Ynez in Santa Barbara County. It's reported the Bidens will stay at a private residence.
The former first family stayed in Santa Ynez after the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
The officials cautioned the plans could change.
It's unclear where the Bidens will live full-time in the future. Could they return to Delaware, where they have homes in Rehobeth Beach and Wilmington?
After the Obamas left the White House in 2017, they went to spend time in Sunnylands, California.