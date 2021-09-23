Where Is Brian Laundrie? No Sign of Gabby Petito Fiancé as Latest Search Hits 3rd Day

What to Know A county coroner confirmed human remains found in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park are Gabby Petito and ruled her death a homicide. It's not yet clear how exactly she died; that's pending more analysis

The FBI's prime person of interest, her fiancé Brian Laundrie, has been missing for more than a week since telling his family he was going for a hike in a sprawling Florida nature preserve

Cops returned to that swampy 25,000-acre area Thursday for a third straight day as they continue their search for him

Law enforcement officers and specialized dive teams return to a Florida wilderness park for the third straight day Thursday in hopes of finding the fiancé of Gabby Petito, the young woman who officials say was killed while on a road trip with him.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Her body was found in Wyoming Sunday. Brian Laundrie has been missing for nine days.

Search crews have been scouring the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve park from sunrise to sunset the last few days and have yet to find anything of note. Investigators say Laundrie's parents told them he had gone there last Tuesday, Sept. 14, three days after Petito's mother reported her missing.

The couple had set out in a white van in July on a cross-country trek visiting national parks. Laundrie returned to his Florida home in that van on Sept. 1.

He was alone.

It's not clear how long investigators plan to continue search efforts at the Carlton Reserve -- or where they might look for Laundrie next if they don't find him there.

The search area includes thousands of acres of forbidding, swampy subtropical terrain replete with alligators, snakes, bobcats, coyotes, turkey, deer and many other wild creatures. There are more than 100 miles of hiking and horseback riding trails, plus numerous camping areas and rivers.

The search for Brian Laundrie, the fiance and person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito, is intensifying. Sarah Wallace reports.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office brought in a diver unit called SURF, or Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Force, to perform a more specialized search for evidence.

“These highly-trained deputies work in the most difficult and challenging environments imaginable. They are on call 24/7/365,” the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

Do you know anything that can help investigators? Call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online here

Petito, 22, was reported missing earlier this month after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while the couple visited parks in the West. Her body was discovered Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue classified Petito's death as a homicide — meaning her death was caused by another person — but did not disclose how she was killed. That is pending further study. Laundrie, 23, is not charged with any crime but is considered the FBI's prime person of interest in the case.

With online sleuths and theories multiplying by the day, the FBI and police have been deluged with tips about possible Laundrie sightings. Joshua Taylor, the North Port police spokesperson, said none have so far panned out.

Petito and Laundrie grew up together in Long Island, New York, but moved in recent years to North Port, where his parents live. Their home, about 35 miles south of Sarasota, was searched by investigators earlier this week and a Ford Mustang driven by Laundrie's mother was towed from the driveway. Authorities believe Laundrie drove that car to the Carlton Reserve before disappearing.

His family allegedly went to look for him there when he didn't return home and drove the car back.

Federal and local law enforcement continue to ask the public for tips. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie left Long Island, New York, on July 2 for a months-long cross-country road trip, much of which they documented on social media. LX News host Tabitha Lipkin walks through the timeline of their trip based on Instagram posts, police video and other media.