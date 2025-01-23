Where is my IRS refund? Learn how to check the status

Once you've filed your tax return for this 2025 tax season, which begins on Monday, January 27, you may be anxiously awaiting your refund.

The IRS is making it easier for taxpayers to check the status of their refunds through a free tool called "Where's My Refund?"

According to the IRS, most refunds are issued in less than 21 days. However, there may be delays on some occasions.

"The IRS warns taxpayers not to rely on receiving a refund by a certain date, especially when making large purchases or paying bills," the agency says. "Some returns may require additional review and may take longer."

How to check the status of your refund with the IRS tool?

Here's how to use the IRS's "Where's My Refund?" tool to track your refund after you file your taxes.

To check the status of your refund you will need the following personal information:

Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) , Filing Status

The exact dollar total of your expected refund.

Your declaration status

Once you have that information, you can start your verification request in the "Where's My Refund" tool here.

You can also check the status using your phone with the IRS2Go app.

How long does it take for my refund status to appear after filing my taxes?

You can start checking the status of your refund within:

24 hours after electronically filing a 2024 tax return

3 or 4 days after electronically filing a 2023 return

4 weeks after mailing the return

What do the three refund statuses mean?

Return Received: The IRS has received your refund and is processing it.

Refund Approved: The IRS has approved your refund and is preparing to issue it on the date indicated.

Refund Sent: The IRS has sent your refund to your bank or by mail. It may take up to five days for it to appear in your bank account or several weeks for your check to arrive in the mail.

How will I receive my refund?

Your IRS refund will arrive in the method you specified on your tax return. The IRS has these methods:

Direct deposit: This is the fastest way to get your refund. The IRS will deposit the money into your checking, savings, or retirement account; and you can split the refund into up to 3 accounts.

This is the fastest way to get your refund. The IRS will deposit the money into your checking, savings, or retirement account; and you can split the refund into up to 3 accounts. Paper Check : Your check will be mailed to the address on your return.

: Your check will be mailed to the address on your return. Prepaid debit card : The IRS recommends checking with your bank or card provider to see if your card will work and what account numbers to use.

: The IRS recommends checking with your bank or card provider to see if your card will work and what account numbers to use. Mobile payment applications .

. Traditional, Roth or SEP-IRA .

What should you do if your IRS refund is delayed?

If you see that your refund is delayed, it may be because your tax return needs corrections or additional review by the IRS.

The IRS will contact you via letter if they need more information. If you have questions, you can call the IRS by phone.

If the payment is late, is it a good idea to file a second time?

The IRS clarifies that filing the same tax return a second time will not speed up the delivery of your refund and, on the contrary, could delay it.

The agency says you only need to file again if you filed your paper return more than 6 months ago, and the "Where's My Refund?" tool does not show that the IRS has received your return and you are owed a refund.