Why isn't Michelle Obama attending Trump's inauguration?

For the second time in less than two weeks, Americans watching a major national event attended by all the living former presidents and their spouses watched Barack Obama enter a room alone. Michelle Obama's team had already announced her expectation to miss the Jan. 20 event. They didn't provide more clarity.

She missed Jimmy Carter's funeral Jan. 9. for a scheduling conflict, CNN reported.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies,” a spokesperson said last week when asked about her plans. “Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration.”

There was no elaboration.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, along with their wives Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush, were in attendance at the inauguration on Monday.

Michelle Obama's birthday was last Friday. Her husband posted a tribute to her on social media but has not discussed her absence at recent public events.

Both Donald and Melania Trump skipped President Joe Biden's inauguration four years ago.