White House Calls Images of Border Patrol Agent on Horse With Whip ‘Obviously Horrific'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday called pictures that appeared to show a U.S. Border Patrol agent on horseback with a whip to deter migrants "horrific," but declined to say what consequences there should be for the agent's actions.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"I have seen some of the footage. I don't have the full context. I can't imagine what context would make that appropriate, but I don't have additional details," she told reporters at the daily White House briefing. "I don't think anyone seeing that footage would think it's acceptable or appropriate."

Psaki was pressed repeatedly about the images and asked if the use of whips was something the Biden administration permitted.

Felix Marquez/AP Photo

She called footage of the incident "horrible to watch," but added "we just have to get more information on that" before she could comment further. Asked if the agent should be fired, she said, "Of course they should never be able to do it again."

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.