Biden lights National Christmas Tree for final time

Amid musical performances and a visit from Santa, President Joe Biden illuminated the National Christmas Tree outside the White House Thursday evening for the last time in his presidency.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony drew crowds to the Ellipse just south of the White House. Organizers said earlier they were expecting about 12,000 people to attend the ceremony. Free tickets were distributed via an online lottery held in October.

How to visit the National Christmas Tree outside the White House

If you didn't make it to the lighting ceremony, you can still visit the massive tree throughout the season, as well as smaller trees representing the District, all 50 states and all U.S. territories, each decorated with ornaments created by children.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The site will be open daily from Dec. 7 through Jan. 1, with the trees lighting up at sunset each evening. The site will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

President Biden will illuminate the tree Thursday night amid musical performances and a visit from Santa -- but if you don't have tickets, you can still go see the massive tree throughout the season, as well as smaller decorated trees representing the District, all 50 states and all U.S. territories. News4's Joseph Olmo reports.

Inside the White House, the theme is 'A Season of Peace and Light'

In the final holiday stretch for President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, the White House is decked out with whimsical decorations to evoke the "peace and light" of the season. The festive display includes a towering Christmas tree surrounded by an amusement park-style carousel, brass-colored bells and sleigh bells lining a hallway, and a ceiling design that mimics snowfall.

The first lady invited National Guard families to be among the first members of the public to see the decorations. She also spoke at a separate event held to thank the volunteers who helped with the monumental job of decorating the interior and exterior of the White House.

“This would not be possible without your work,” she said. “It's been incredible to watch all of you transform this space year after year, and you traded time with families for hours of gluing.”

More than 300 volunteers spent the past week decorating the White House's public spaces and its 83 Christmas trees with nearly 10,000 feet of ribbon, more than 28,000 ornaments, over 2,200 paper doves and some 165,000 lights used on wreaths, garlands and other displays. See more here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.