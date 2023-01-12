Robert K. Hur, the special counsel appointed after classified documents from the Obama administration were found in President Joe Biden’s home and office, is a former U.S. attorney who is now in private practice.

Attorney General Merrick Garland named Hur on Thursday to look into the handling of documents that were found in one of Biden’s homes in Delaware and in an office in Washington, D.C.

“I will conduct the assigned investigation with fair, impartial, and dispassionate judgment,” Hur said in a statement. “I intend to follow the facts swiftly and thoroughly, without fear or favor, and will honor the trust placed in me to perform this service.”

Hur is a partner at the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, where he is a co-chair of the firm’s crisis management practice group and focuses on white collar crimes, investigations and national security.

Before joining the firm, he was the U.S. attorney in Maryland, a position to which he was nominated by President Donald Trump. He held the job from 2018 to 2021 when the office handled cases involving national security, cybercrime, public corruption and financial fraud, according to his Gibson Dunn biography.

Earlier he was the principal associate deputy attorney general under Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein from 2017 to 2018 and an assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Maryland from 2007 to 2014. There he prosecuted crimes from gang violence and firearms offenses to financial and mortgage fraud and public corruption.`

He was special assistant and then counsel to Christopher Wray, now FBI director but at the time assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, where Hur handled counterterrorism and corporate fraud.

He also was a partner at the Washington law firm King & Spalding.

Hur was a member of Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's special council on gangs and violent criminal networks and headed the governor's Asian-American Hate Crimes Workgroup.

He received his law degree from Stanford Law School and his undergraduate degree from Harvard University. He studied at King's College in Cambridge in the United Kingdom.He was a law clerk for Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist.