‘Who Would Do This?' Texas Woman Found Tracking Device on Car Two Weeks Before Her Murder

A woman who was shot to death in Fort Worth Tuesday night found a tracking device attached to her car about two weeks ago, according to her family and her own posting on social media.

When police responded to a car crash on Amon Carter Boulevard just south of Highway 183, they found Abigail Saldana had been shot a single time.

Less than two weeks earlier, the 22-year-old posted a video on Instagram that she found a tracking device attached to her car.

"This was literally on my car like this,” Saldana said, showing the underside of the car. “This is why you have to be careful. I don't know what to do moving forward with this. But this definitely looks like a tracker to me."

Tracking devices are easy to rent or buy but tracking someone without their permission is a crime.

Police confirm it's part of the murder investigation.

"There is a tracker on this vehicle that we have identified,” Fort Worth police officer Tracy Carter said. “We don't know how long that tracker has been on. That's something our detectives are looking into."

Detectives arrested Stanley Szeliga, 54, of Irving and booked him into the Tarrant County jail on a murder charge.

Police aren't releasing a possible motive.

"When I got the phone call about the arrest this morning, with all the hurt you get a little bit of peace,” said Saldana’s mother Jessica Contreras.

She says she's never heard of the suspect before now and doesn't know if her daughter knew him.

"He can't hurt anyone and he's going to have to answer to me why he took my daughter,” she said. “And I'm not going to stop. I will fight and I will fight. He took my pride. He took my joy."

Saldana’s mother said she encouraged her to report the tracking device to police but doesn’t know if she actually did.

"I'm encouraging everyone watching this video to go and check and make sure it's not on their car,” Saldana said in the Instagram video. "This is so crazy you guys. So crazy. Like who would do this?"