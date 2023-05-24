Sometimes, even animals want their 15 seconds of fame.

A Florida meteorologist had a jump scare on live television when a pigeon swooped toward a beach camera during her weather report.

NBC Miami meteorologist Chelsea Ambriz was about to give viewers the local forecast when a pigeon swooped toward the lens of the Hollywood Beach live camera, appearing to be flying right into her. Ambriz ducked and shrieked in horror.

Despite the fact that she was safely recording inside the studio, the perception of a giant pigeon flying behind her gave Ambriz quite the scare.

"I wasn't expecting the bird to come, and from my vantage point, I thought it was going to land on my head," Ambriz said.

"My natural reaction was to duck," she said. "Then, in a nanosecond, you start thinking 'you're on TV, you're at work, keep going, keep going.'"

And she did just that. Like a true professional, Ambriz didn't let the unexpected photobomber shake her. She composed herself and carried on with the forecast.

After the funny onscreen scare, Ambriz took to Twitter to share the clip with her followers.

Brain: bird is going to land on you!



Reality: I’m in the studio and this is a live camera...🤦‍♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/uQmZhEAuqQ — Chelsea Ambriz (@ChelseaAmbrizTV) May 22, 2023

She says she's shocked by how much attention the video has gotten on social media.

"I've gotten a lot of people that are kind of chuckling along with me," she said. "I definitely did not think it was going to explode like it has. The retweets and the interactions on Twitter have been fun to see, but yeah, it was just a blooper."