Why are Catholic leaders calling for fasting? Here's what to know

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops joined the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem in calling for a day of fasting, abstinence and organized prayer for peace on Tuesday as the war between Israel and Hamas rapidly escalates.

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, first made the announcement in a Wednesday letter.

“The pain and dismay at what is happening is great. Once again we find ourselves in the midst of a political and military crisis. We have suddenly been catapulted into a sea of unprecedented violence,” Pizzaballa said in the letter.

USCCB reposted the statement Thursday, asking practicing Catholics in the U.S. to join in.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

When fasting, a person is permitted to eat one full meal and two smaller meals “that together are not equal to a full meal,” the USCCB said.

Traditionally, Ash Wednesday and Good Friday are obligatory days of fasting and abstinence in the Catholic Church. Fridays during Lent are days of abstinence.

In addition to fasting, Pizzaballa called on believers to meet together for organized prayer.

“Although most probably in many parts of our dioceses circumstances will not permit large gatherings, it is possible to organize simple and sober common moments of prayer in parishes, religious communities, and families,” Pizzaballa said.

On Monday, Pizzaballa offered himself in exchange for Israeli children taken hostage by Hamas, according to the USCCB. He told reporters the Vatican was willing to assist in mediation efforts but had not spoken to the militant group.

He said over 1,000 Christians in Gaza are sheltering in church-affiliated buildings and those in northern Gaza "have chosen to stay there because it is safer for them to stay, since the situation is even more delicate elsewhere."

The cardinal believes about 500 Christians are sheltering at a Latin-rite church, roughly 400 are in a Greek Orthodox church and nearly 300 are at a YMCA.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war against Hamas after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise attack on Israel, which the IDF says left more than 1,400 dead and thousands injured.