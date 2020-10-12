Pennsylvania

Wife of Pennsylvania's Lt. Governor Called Racist Slur at Grocery Store

Gisele Barreto Fetterman, a Brazilian immigrant who was formerly undocumented, said the attack began inside the store after the woman recognized her

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gisele Barreto Fetterman, wife to Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, said she was subject to a racist verbal attack at a grocery store near her home outside Pittsburgh, NBC News reports.

“I ran to the local grocery store and was met by and verbally assaulted by this woman who repeatedly told me I do not belong here,” she wrote on Twitter.

In a short video she posted of part of the incident, an unidentified woman is seen pulling down her mask in a parking lot and calling her a racist slur. Fetterman, a Brazilian immigrant who was formerly undocumented, said the attack began inside the store after the woman recognized her.

U.S. & World

Supreme Court 11 hours ago

WATCH: Barrett's Supreme Court Hearing Opens With Focus on Health Care

Supreme Court 16 hours ago

Read: Amy Coney Barrett's Full Opening Statement to Senate Judiciary Committee

“She said, ‘There’s that n-word that Fetterman married. You don’t belong here. No one wants you here. You don’t belong here,’” Fetterman told The Washington Post. “The fact that she was so comfortable and bold to just do it to my face with an audience...that was really scary.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us