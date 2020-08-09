Long Island

‘It Looked Like a Stunt': Wild Crash Sends Baby, 3 Adults to Hospital

Witnesses saw the vehicle fly through trees before hitting two cars and landing on the front yard of a home

NBC Universal, Inc.

A terrifying crash caught on video could have had a deadly ending on Long Island, but officials say all passengers involved -- including a baby -- are being treated at nearby hospitals

The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the town of Hempstead, state police said.

Witnesses say the car flew off the Southern State Parkway, tore through a barrier and struck a pickup truck on Old Britton Road before flipping over a parked vehicle and landed on its side in the front lawn of a home.

U.S. & World

coronavirus relief 15 hours ago

Trump End Run Around Congress Raises Questions on His Claims

Donald Trump 3 hours ago

Virus Updates: Calif. Public Health Director Resigns; College Football Players Push to Play

Police say a baby and three adults were inside a vehicle that flew off the Southern State Parkway and rolled into the path of a pickup truck before it came to a stop on a parked SUV.

"When we saw it, it just looked like a stunt coming from a movie," said Jessica Restrepo. "It's just a car flip onto our lawn and hit two cars before hitting our lawn."

Inside the SUV were three adults and an infant. The baby, his mother and the two men riding in the vehicle were all taken to nearby hospitals. According to state police, one of the men suffered serious injuries.

The men in the truck were not hurt. Officers are still looking into how the crash happened.

State police investigate a crash on Long Island that sent three adults and an infant off the road before hitting two cars and landing in a front yard.

This article tagged under:

Long Islandcaught on camera
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us