‘It Looked Like a Stunt': Wild Crash Sends Baby, 3 Adults to Hospital

A terrifying crash caught on video could have had a deadly ending on Long Island, but officials say all passengers involved -- including a baby -- are being treated at nearby hospitals

The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the town of Hempstead, state police said.

Witnesses say the car flew off the Southern State Parkway, tore through a barrier and struck a pickup truck on Old Britton Road before flipping over a parked vehicle and landed on its side in the front lawn of a home.

Police say a baby and three adults were inside a vehicle that flew off the Southern State Parkway and rolled into the path of a pickup truck before it came to a stop on a parked SUV.

"When we saw it, it just looked like a stunt coming from a movie," said Jessica Restrepo. "It's just a car flip onto our lawn and hit two cars before hitting our lawn."

Inside the SUV were three adults and an infant. The baby, his mother and the two men riding in the vehicle were all taken to nearby hospitals. According to state police, one of the men suffered serious injuries.

The men in the truck were not hurt. Officers are still looking into how the crash happened.