Video shows fiery tractor-trailer rollover crash on Florida highway

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on the Turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard

Wild new dashcam video shows a tractor-trailer erupting in flames during a rollover crash on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on the Turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard.

The video shows the tractor-trailer slamming into the median and catching fire as it overturned on the opposite side of the highway, sending debris into the path of multiple vehicles.

The driver who captured the video, David Platt, said it was a rush-hour ride he'll never forget.

“I was just praying to God that I don’t get hit with this and that the cab doesn’t come flying over into southbound lanes," Platt said. "All of a sudden I see this truck explode through the barrier, everywhere, everyone veering out of the way, and next thing I know I see one car trapped between the cab and the wall."

Despite the chaos, Platt's instincts kicked in and he pulled over and rushed over to the fiery wreck.

"Ran over to assist in getting everyone out of the car, the next thing I know it goes up in flames and it’s a big fireball," he said. "It's my nature to go and help so I did my due diligence and went home safe."

The crash left all southbound lanes of the Turnpike closed in the area. NBC6 has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more details including whether anyone was injured.

