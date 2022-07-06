Wimbledon Prize Money 2022: How Much Do Winners Win Per Round?

With quarterfinal action wrapping at the 2022 Wimbledon, players in both the men’s and women’s fields are getting closer to the only thing sweeter than the smell of fresh-cut grass – prize money.

Veteran players are familiar with the big stage and its giant financial windfall, while other challengers are glimpsing their first chance to lift the prestigious Wimbledon trophy and reign in the big paycheck that comes with it.

Despite the ATP and WTA stripped ranking points from the tournament this year, the purse for male and female winners at Wimbledon in 2022 is set to make history as the most ever awarded at the Slam.

Here’s a breakdown of how much players earn each round and what the champions get to collect after this weekend:

How much does the Wimbledon winner get overall?

The All England Club got players stoked to hit the grass courts last month when the event announced a record-breaking purse.

Wimbledon is offering a total of $50.5 million in player compensation. Without the inclusion of per diem, the total is $48.8 million.

Despite the tick in the overall sum, the singles champions will actually receive 14.9% less than they would before the pandemic hit (2019).

The total purse is an 11.1% increase from 2021 and a 5.4% increase over 2019. The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

How much do players earn per round at the Wimbledon 2022?

Here is the prize money for men and women at the 2022 Wimbledon:

Place Prize Money Champion $2,500,000 Semifinalist $1,290,000 Quarterfinalist $380,000 Fourth Round $233,000 Third Round $147,000 Second Round $96,000 First Round $61,000

When did men and women get equal prize money at Wimbledon?

Equal pay for men and women at Wimbledon did not come right away.

In 1973, tennis legend Billie Jean King first advocated for prize money equality at the U.S. Open where she threatened to boycott the event if that wasn’t the case. The U.S. Open became the first Slam to dole out equal prize money to men and women that year.

In 1995, Venus Williams was in the Wimbledon final and asked tournament officials how they would feel if they had female family members who made less prize money.

Two years later, Wimbledon announced equal pay for the men’s and women’s tournaments starting at the 2007 Wimbledon.