Winning Numbers for $520M Mega Millions Jackpot Announced

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot worth of an estimated $520 million were announced Friday night.

The winning numbers: 3-6-16-18-58 and the Mega Ball number is 11 with a Mega Plier number of 2.

The $520 million prize refers to the annuity option. Most winners opt for cash, which for Tuesday's drawing would be $383.4 million.

The jackpot has been rolling over since it was last won on Sept. 15. However, there have been more than 17.3 million winning tickets sold at all prize levels, including 23 worth $1 million or more.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.

The Mega Millions jackpot was won five times in 2020, with winners in Arizona, Wisconsin, California, and two in New Jersey taking home prizes.