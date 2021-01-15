Winning Numbers for $750M Mega Millions Jackpot Announced

The winning numbers for the $750 million Mega Millions jackpot, the fifth-largest ever, were announced Friday night.

The winning numbers: 3-11-12-38-43 with a Mega Ball of 15 and a Megaplier of 4.

The $750 million jackpot refers to the winnings of those who opt for annuities paid out over 30 years. Nearly all jackpot winners actually take the cash option, which would be an estimated $550.6 million for Mega Millions.

It's been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.