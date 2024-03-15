Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $815 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing

The lucky numbers were drawn for Mega Millions' $815 million jackpot Friday night.

The winning numbers are 13, 25, 50, 51, 66 and a Mega Ball of 6. The Megaplier is 3X.

A winner could opt for a $385.1 million cash option, which would be a one-time payment in lieu of receiving the $815 million.

The 30-year option gives winners one immediate payment and continues to give annual payments over the next 29 years. The payments increase by 5% each time in the annuity option, however most choose the cash option.

Lottery winnings are also not tax-free.

There's a mandatory 24% federal withholding for winnings above $5,000 that goes straight to the IRS. Some states tax lottery winnings as well, but states like California, Florida and Texas do not, at least initially as income.

The last Mega Millions jackpot was won on Dec. 8, 2023, when two winning tickets were sold at the same gas station in Los Angeles, splitting the $394 million prize.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, worth $1.602 billion, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida.

Lottery jackpots grow so large because the odds of winning are so small. For Mega Millions, the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

