Mega millions

Winning ticket for Tuesday's $800 million Mega Millions jackpot sold in Texas

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold in Sugar Land, Texas.

By NBC Staff

File. A lucky Chevron gas station in Encino sold the two winning tickets in December 2023.
Getty Images

Someone in Texas won the $800 million Mega Millions jackpot after matching all six numbers drawn Tuesday night.

The winning numbers drawn were: 1, 2, 16, 24, 66, 6 and a Megaplier of 4x. Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at Murphy USA 8848 in Sugar Land, Texas.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

This jackpot ranked as the seventh-largest in the game's history, the winner takes an estimated prize of $800 million, $404.2 million cash.

In addition to the jackpot-winning ticket, four tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s $1 million second-tier prize, sold in California, Florida, New York and Washington, according to the game's website.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The last time someone won the game’s top prize was on June 4 when a winning ticket worth $552 million was sold in Illinois.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, worth $$1.58 billion, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 9 mins ago

What led to rumors Trump shared about Venezuelan gangs taking over a Colorado building?

Decision 2024 5 hours ago

5 key takeaways from the first Harris-Trump presidential debate

The next drawing will be Friday with the jackpot now reset at $20 million.

This article tagged under:

Mega millions
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us