Winning ticket for Tuesday's $800 million Mega Millions jackpot sold in Texas

Someone in Texas won the $800 million Mega Millions jackpot after matching all six numbers drawn Tuesday night.

The winning numbers drawn were: 1, 2, 16, 24, 66, 6 and a Megaplier of 4x. Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at Murphy USA 8848 in Sugar Land, Texas.

This jackpot ranked as the seventh-largest in the game's history, the winner takes an estimated prize of $800 million, $404.2 million cash.

In addition to the jackpot-winning ticket, four tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s $1 million second-tier prize, sold in California, Florida, New York and Washington, according to the game's website.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The last time someone won the game’s top prize was on June 4 when a winning ticket worth $552 million was sold in Illinois.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, worth $$1.58 billion, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida.

The next drawing will be Friday with the jackpot now reset at $20 million.