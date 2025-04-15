Video shows gas masked man's pepper spray attack at Mass. courthouse

New video shows the moments a man in a gas mask walks up to a courthouse in Woburn, Massachusetts, and force his way inside while pepper-spraying officers on Monday.

He was quickly tackled and subdued by several officers while other people in the lobby of Woburn District Court scattered, as seen on the video, provided by a representative for the court. The building was evacuated because of the incident, which Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan referred to in a statement Monday as an "attack on the Court, the Court staff and the Justice system."

Dramatic video shows a man in a gas mask run into Massachusetts' Woburn District Court with pepper spray and force his way inside before being tackled and subdued by several people.

The man was identified as Nicholas Akerberg, a 28-year-old from Yarmouth Port. He was arraigned hours after the incident in the same courthouse, and ordered held without bail on charges including assault and battery, bomb threat and disrupting a court proceeding, while having bail revoked in other cases.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

At a news conference Tuesday, Ryan called the video "terrifying."

The man "barreling past that court officer, barreling past that metal detector, it's very frightening," she said.

Handout Handout

NBC10 Boston via pool NBC10 Boston via pool

Three court officers, along with Akerberg, were briefly hospitalized after the incident at about 10:30 a.m., prosecutors have said.

Wearing the gas mask, helmet and tactical boots, Akerberg allegedly sprayed court officers, a police officer from Stoneham and a prosecutor while punching and shoving people, according to prosecutors.

A Taser was used as the officers worked to subdue Akerberg, leading to his arrest, prosecutors said, noting that he was found with eight cannisters of pepper spray and two smoke cannisters.

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

The three officers were were taken to a hospital were later released, as was Akerberg, prosecutors said.

Ryan said the incident Monday "was the third serious incident at a courthouse since March 10," and "is a critical reminder of the need to foster respect for our courts and our dedicated court staffs."