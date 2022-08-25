Texas Woman Faces Assault Charge After Racist Rant, Confrontation

A Plano woman is facing charges after investigators say she assaulted and threatened several Indian-American women in a racially charged outburst that was recorded on video Wednesday night.

Video of the interaction was recorded outside the Sixty Vines restaurant in Plano by one of the women involved and was shared online.

In that video, a woman who identified herself as a Mexican-American can be heard directing a number of racially charged statements toward the group including, "Go back to India," and "We don't want you here."

The woman could also be seen physically confronting the group in the public parking lot attempting to stop them from recording video of her with their mobile phones.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's not immediately clear what happened before they started recording, but as the confrontation continues in the video, one of the women dials 911 and asks for officers to hurry.

According to police, officers were called to a restaurant parking lot on the 3700 block of Dallas Parkway at about 8:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they said several women reported being assaulted by the woman who was still at the scene.

One of the women wrote on Facebook that the woman "came at us with hateful racial slurs...I have lived in DFW for 29 years and never have I felt so humiliated, threatened, and scared for my life."

At about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, detectives with the Plano Police Department arrested the woman and identified her as Esmeralda Upton. Police said Upton is being charged with assault bodily injury and terroristic threat, both misdemeanors, and that she was being held on bonds totaling $10,000.

Friday morning Plano police said Upton posted bond and was released. It is unclear when she was released or if she has an attorney.

"It's pretty shocking and disturbing," said Urmeet Juneja, President of the India Association of North Texas.

Juneja says North Texas is home to one of the largest Indian-American communities in the United States.

"We strongly believe this is our home. We have been here a long time and this is not something that we hear every day," said Juneja.

He says he's grateful for the swift arrest by police.

Plano Police, NBC 5 News

"We are appalled and deeply saddened by the incident that happened outside of our restaurant last night," read a statement provided by Sixty Vines to NBC DFW. "We will not tolerate discrimination or hate of any kind. We’ve attempted to reach out to the women who dined with us to offer support."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and police said the department's Crime Against Persons Unit is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Plano police said additional charges may be forthcoming.

NBC 5's Meredith Yeomans contributed to this report.